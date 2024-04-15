Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Gap Down to $47.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $47.00, but opened at $44.54. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $43.99, with a volume of 328,367 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RARE. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush raised their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.55.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.26 and a 200-day moving average of $43.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $127.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.38 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 369.54% and a negative net margin of 139.70%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 4,173 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $224,340.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,799,047.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 3,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $201,922.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Richard Pinion sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $224,340.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,799,047.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,974 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,721. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Woodstock Corp boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 11,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 622.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,673,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,764,000 after buying an additional 1,440,264 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 5,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,588,000. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

