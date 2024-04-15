United Airlines (UAL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 16th. Analysts expect United Airlines to post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.39. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect United Airlines to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ UAL opened at $41.80 on Monday. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $33.68 and a twelve month high of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.32.

Institutional Trading of United Airlines

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,299,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $115,175,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in United Airlines by 1,248.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,474,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,768 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in United Airlines by 347.1% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,549,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in United Airlines by 403.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,240,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,527,000 after purchasing an additional 994,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of United Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

Read Our Latest Report on United Airlines

United Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.