United Airlines (UAL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

United Airlines will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 16th. Analysts expect United Airlines to post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter.
United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.39. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect United Airlines to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.
United Airlines Trading Down 2.9 %
NASDAQ UAL opened at $41.80 on Monday. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $33.68 and a twelve month high of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.32.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of United Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.60.
United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.
