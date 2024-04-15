United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Receives “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of United Utilities Group (LON:UU – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,230 ($15.57) price target on the stock.

United Utilities Group Stock Up 2.0 %

United Utilities Group stock opened at GBX 1,014.50 ($12.84) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20,290.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 138.87 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,035.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,044.92. United Utilities Group has a 1-year low of GBX 896.76 ($11.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,139.50 ($14.42). The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.76.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

