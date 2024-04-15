United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Receives “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of United Utilities Group (LON:UU – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,230 ($15.57) price target on the stock.
United Utilities Group Stock Up 2.0 %
United Utilities Group stock opened at GBX 1,014.50 ($12.84) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20,290.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 138.87 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,035.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,044.92. United Utilities Group has a 1-year low of GBX 896.76 ($11.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,139.50 ($14.42). The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.76.
United Utilities Group Company Profile
