Unitronix Co. (OTCMKTS:UTRX) Short Interest Update

Unitronix Co. (OTCMKTS:UTRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Unitronix Price Performance
Unitronix stock opened at $0.04 on Monday. Unitronix has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03.
About Unitronix
