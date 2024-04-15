Unitronix Co. (OTCMKTS:UTRX) Short Interest Update

Unitronix Co. (OTCMKTS:UTRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Unitronix Price Performance

Unitronix stock opened at $0.04 on Monday. Unitronix has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03.

About Unitronix

Unitronix Corporation, a software development and services company, provides knowledge based tools to the mineral exploration industry. It offers PRAXA, which is used to manage sales, distribution, manufacturing, and accounting functions of manufacturing and distribution companies; and GEO-SLEUTH, which automates the early stages of grass roots mineral exploration.

