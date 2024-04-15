Vai Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (VAI)

Vai (VAI) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Over the last seven days, Vai has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vai has a total market cap of $4.82 million and approximately $390,424.16 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vai token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vai Token Profile

Vai’s genesis date was November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 4,827,272 tokens. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/venusprotocol. Vai’s official website is venus.io. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.

The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

Vai Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

