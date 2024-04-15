Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,329 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $11,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,509,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 105,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,964,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares in the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 48,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $176.10. 359,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,855. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $183.52. The company has a market capitalization of $75.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

