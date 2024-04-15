Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDVGet Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 218,393 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 498,369 shares.The stock last traded at $69.93 and had previously closed at $71.35.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.78.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.7685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDV. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

Further Reading

