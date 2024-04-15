Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 218,393 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 498,369 shares.The stock last traded at $69.93 and had previously closed at $71.35.
Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.78.
Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.7685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.73.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF
Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.
