Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 508,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,575 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 2.9% of Keel Point LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $24,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.35. 18,526,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,609,939. The stock has a market cap of $118.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.73. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $50.36.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

