Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Warner Financial Inc.

Warner Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,183 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Warner Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO stock remained flat at $41.60 during midday trading on Monday. 8,035,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,318,924. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.10. The company has a market cap of $74.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.49 and a 200-day moving average of $40.38.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

