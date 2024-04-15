Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is B&D White Capital Company LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

B&D White Capital Company LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 10.8% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $34,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $339.79. 631,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,602. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $339.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.61. The firm has a market cap of $111.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $242.98 and a 52 week high of $348.88.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

