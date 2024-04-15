Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Sold by Marmo Financial Group LLC

Marmo Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF makes up about 6.7% of Marmo Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Marmo Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $8,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 102,564.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,950,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,939,524 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,656,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,364,000 after acquiring an additional 186,705 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,925,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,282,000 after acquiring an additional 48,882 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,396,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,829,000 after acquiring an additional 50,351 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 899,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 121,578 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $115.09. 52,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,481. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $96.77 and a 52 week high of $119.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.88. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

