Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) is Warner Financial Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Warner Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 3.5% of Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $240.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,289,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,071. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.38. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $250.41. The stock has a market cap of $62.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

