Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,183,732 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 660,221 shares.The stock last traded at $239.98 and had previously closed at $239.94.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $61.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $241.42 and a 200 day moving average of $226.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 125,955.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,063,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,205,000 after purchasing an additional 212,518 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,338,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,972,000 after purchasing an additional 60,455 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after purchasing an additional 517,671 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,414.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,250,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837,958 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

