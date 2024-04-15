Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 1.9% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,724,000 after buying an additional 40,980,634 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,018,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,007,000 after acquiring an additional 11,344,416 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $369,755,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $237,347,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 337.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,817,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944,359 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,380,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,111,477. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.87. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1279 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

