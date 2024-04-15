VELA Investment Management LLC Has $2.51 Million Stake in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,561 shares during the quarter. Criteo accounts for about 1.0% of VELA Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. VELA Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Criteo worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Criteo in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Criteo by 128.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Criteo during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Natixis grew its stake in Criteo by 284.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 3,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Criteo by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRTO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Criteo from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Criteo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Criteo from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.11.

Criteo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.15. 206,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,824. Criteo S.A. has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.44.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. Criteo had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $316.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.35 million. Analysts predict that Criteo S.A. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ryan Damon sold 7,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $260,179.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,725,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Criteo news, insider Ryan Damon sold 7,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $260,179.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,725,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 5,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $191,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,352,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,725 shares of company stock valued at $2,827,082 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Criteo Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

