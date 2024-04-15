VELA Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 50,878 Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 50,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000. VELA Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Wabash National as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Wabash National by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 9,533 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Wabash National by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Wabash National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $403,000. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wabash National news, Director Priyadarshi Sudhanshu sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $27,330.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,805.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 3,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $81,779.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,869. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Priyadarshi Sudhanshu sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $27,330.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,805.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wabash National Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE WNC traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $26.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,336. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.58. Wabash National Co. has a 52-week low of $20.09 and a 52-week high of $30.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $596.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.68 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

