VELA Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Argus cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.92.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $166.95. 5,128,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,764,750. The company has a market cap of $229.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.40. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.