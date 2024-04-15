VELA Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

VELA Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 82.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 39,882 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 230.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 58.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. 64.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.75 to $27.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.95.

Shares of AGI traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,895,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600,148. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $16.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.18 and a 200 day moving average of $13.01.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.47 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

