VELA Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

VELA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Tidewater by 36.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Tidewater in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater in the third quarter worth $71,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Tidewater by 2,732.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tidewater

In related news, COO David E. Darling sold 17,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total value of $1,462,747.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 85,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,055,514.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO David E. Darling sold 17,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total transaction of $1,462,747.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,959 shares in the company, valued at $7,055,514.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel A. Hudson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $656,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,312 shares in the company, valued at $8,553,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,462 shares of company stock valued at $3,716,739. 9.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tidewater Stock Performance

Shares of TDW stock traded down $3.26 on Monday, hitting $93.63. The company had a trading volume of 741,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,624. Tidewater Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.41 and a twelve month high of $101.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.63.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $302.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.46 million. Tidewater had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tidewater Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 29th that permits the company to repurchase $48.60 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 1.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TDW shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Tidewater from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Tidewater from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Tidewater in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

