VELA Investment Management LLC Sells 10,228 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

VELA Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,228 shares during the quarter. Arch Capital Group makes up about 1.3% of VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 205,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,756,000 after buying an additional 11,594 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 601.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 141,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,500,000 after purchasing an additional 121,206 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 209,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,030,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 201,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,945,000 after purchasing an additional 48,587 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $4,374,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,408,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $4,374,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,408,151.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at $57,057,001.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,872,217. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ACGL traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,762,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,113. The stock has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $69.05 and a 52 week high of $95.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.65.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 21.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

