VELA Investment Management LLC Sells 332 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

VELA Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total value of $237,321.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,100 shares in the company, valued at $5,036,479. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.75, for a total transaction of $1,047,572.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,285.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total value of $237,321.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,100 shares in the company, valued at $5,036,479. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,398,345. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of HII stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $275.00. 340,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,558. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $285.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.70. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.51 and a twelve month high of $299.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 30.41%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.