VELA Investment Management LLC Sells 4,135 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

VELA Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 53.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,135 shares during the quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 92.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the third quarter worth $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 56.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AVY shares. StockNews.com lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $223.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total transaction of $298,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at $606,383.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total transaction of $298,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at $606,383.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 8,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $1,775,396.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 321,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,878,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,879 shares of company stock worth $4,217,705 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVY traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $211.28. 286,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,135. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $158.93 and a 12 month high of $225.26. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.16. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 30.97% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

