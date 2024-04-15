VELA Investment Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 275.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded down $1.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $148.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,578,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,201. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $124.97 and a 52 week high of $159.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.82 and its 200 day moving average is $145.70.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

