Verasity (VRA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $55.84 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Verasity has a market capitalization of $55.84 million and approximately $18.31 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 32.5% against the dollar. One Verasity token can currently be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Verasity Token Profile

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,001,381,139 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,001,381,139 tokens. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

