Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Trading Up 1%

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.35 and last traded at $40.11. Approximately 4,463,739 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 19,615,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.72.

Several equities analysts have commented on VZ shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.38%.

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $979,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,200.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,645 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 21,635 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 124,240 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 33,753 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,037 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 66,022 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

