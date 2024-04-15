Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.26

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.26 and last traded at $7.35, with a volume of 327045 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $56.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Verve Therapeutics Trading Down 5.3 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.70.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.14. Verve Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,701.70% and a negative return on equity of 39.33%. The business had revenue of $5.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

Featured Articles

