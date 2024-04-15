Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Stake Increased by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Visteon were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 105.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Visteon by 1,286.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Visteon during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visteon Stock Performance

Visteon stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $110.34. 16,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,227. Visteon Co. has a 12 month low of $108.65 and a 12 month high of $159.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.62 and a 200 day moving average of $120.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $13.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $10.92. Visteon had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The company had revenue of $990.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Visteon from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays raised shares of Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Visteon from $188.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.50.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

