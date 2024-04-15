VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Short Interest Up 38.4% in March

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,380,000 shares, an increase of 38.4% from the March 15th total of 13,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days. Approximately 24.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
In related news, Director David Eugene Russell sold 300,000 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $2,973,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,536,542 shares in the company, valued at $25,137,131.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 45.06% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZIO. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of VIZIO by 88.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of VIZIO by 381.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in VIZIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
VIZIO stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,687,477. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average is $7.91. VIZIO has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $11.28.
VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $502.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.83 million. VIZIO had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that VIZIO will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
