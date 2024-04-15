Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 362,929 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,495 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.07% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $27,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 590 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $69,354.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,312 shares in the company, valued at $640,522.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTSH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down previously from $87.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.65.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $69.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $58.09 and a one year high of $80.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

