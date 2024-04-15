Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $23.89 Million Stock Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,287,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,084 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $23,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,103,125,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,729.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Mark Sabag sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $1,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 382,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,172,616.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Mark Sabag sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $1,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 382,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,172,616.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Francis sold 74,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $980,069.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 390,738 shares of company stock worth $5,132,766 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $13.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.02. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $14.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.16.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.25. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 34.90%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.78.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

