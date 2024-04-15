Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $29.69 Million Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 507,306 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 34,582 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Fortinet worth $29,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FTNT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.35.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $67.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.08. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.39.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $2,549,620.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,887,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,992,346.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total value of $1,691,751.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,625,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,825,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $2,549,620.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,887,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,992,346.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,147 shares of company stock worth $7,424,394. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

