Vontobel Holding Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 113,440 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.23% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $40,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,505,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,775,000 after purchasing an additional 875,580 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $80,456,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,083,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,391,000 after acquiring an additional 593,623 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,522,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1,535.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 413,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,156,000 after purchasing an additional 388,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

CHKP opened at $161.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.52. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $117.18 and a 12-month high of $168.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.80% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The company had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Check Point Software Technologies

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.