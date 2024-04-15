Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 2,502 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $31,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,015,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Cintas in the third quarter valued at about $10,866,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Cintas by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 600,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,637,000 after acquiring an additional 85,662 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 8.6% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $668.41 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $638.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $582.31. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $438.59 and a 52 week high of $704.84. The company has a market cap of $67.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.26. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.14 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cintas from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cintas from $629.00 to $726.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cintas from $673.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cintas from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $661.21.

View Our Latest Research Report on CTAS

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.