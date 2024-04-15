Vontobel Holding Ltd. Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 678,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 2.49% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $32,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWL. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,346,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,478,000 after purchasing an additional 230,522 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2,125,433.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,084,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,128,000 after buying an additional 1,083,971 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,052,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,801,000 after acquiring an additional 19,829 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 871,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,984,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 91.7% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 534,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,278,000 after purchasing an additional 255,621 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWL opened at $46.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.00. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 12-month low of $41.55 and a 12-month high of $48.94.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

