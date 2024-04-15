Voss Capital LLC Has $20.93 Million Stock Holdings in Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Voss Capital LLC increased its holdings in Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 830,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Legacy Housing makes up 2.0% of Voss Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Voss Capital LLC owned about 3.40% of Legacy Housing worth $20,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 16.7% during the third quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 129,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 18,524 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 8.0% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 612,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,894,000 after buying an additional 45,159 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 26.1% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 62,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 13,023 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWH Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 71.3% in the third quarter. AWH Capital L.P. now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 93,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Legacy Housing news, Director Jeffrey Kyle Stouder bought 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $100,495.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,397.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Legacy Housing news, Director Jeffrey Kyle Stouder bought 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $100,495.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,397.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $444,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 784,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,066,645.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,375 shares of company stock valued at $4,232,143. Company insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Legacy Housing from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Legacy Housing Price Performance

Shares of Legacy Housing stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.12. The company had a trading volume of 83,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,517. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $490.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.46. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.49). Legacy Housing had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $33.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Legacy Housing Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

