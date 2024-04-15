Voss Capital LLC Has $57.37 Million Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Voss Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 52.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 565,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,404 shares during the period. Euronet Worldwide comprises about 5.6% of Voss Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Voss Capital LLC owned approximately 1.23% of Euronet Worldwide worth $57,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 236.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 634.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.76. The company had a trading volume of 275,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.96 and a 200 day moving average of $95.87. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.84 and a 52-week high of $121.55.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $957.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.59 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EEFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens raised Euronet Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.38.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

