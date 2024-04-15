Voss Capital LLC Reduces Position in MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK)

Voss Capital LLC decreased its holdings in MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 338,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,191 shares during the quarter. MeridianLink accounts for approximately 0.8% of Voss Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Voss Capital LLC owned approximately 0.43% of MeridianLink worth $8,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLNK. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 610.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in MeridianLink by 81.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in MeridianLink by 261.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in MeridianLink in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 196.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Timothy Nguyen sold 1,657,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $30,311,029.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,014,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,555,680.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

MLNK has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MeridianLink in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded MeridianLink from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on MeridianLink from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on MeridianLink from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MeridianLink presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

Shares of MeridianLink stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.79. MeridianLink, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.62 and a 12-month high of $25.88.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.23). MeridianLink had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $74.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MeridianLink, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

