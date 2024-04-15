Voss Capital LLC Sells 235,000 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Voss Capital LLC lessened its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 475,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,000 shares during the period. Academy Sports and Outdoors accounts for about 3.1% of Voss Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Voss Capital LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $31,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASO. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 449.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.47.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

ASO stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.71. 1,202,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.15. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a one year low of $42.83 and a one year high of $75.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.35.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 6.55%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

