WaFd’s (WAFD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating on shares of WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of WaFd in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered WaFd from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on WaFd from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WaFd has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.50.

NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $26.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.85. WaFd has a 1-year low of $23.36 and a 1-year high of $34.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.23.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. WaFd had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $166.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. WaFd’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WaFd will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from WaFd’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAFD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in WaFd by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 906,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,745,000 after purchasing an additional 11,031 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in WaFd by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 16,323 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in WaFd by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,274 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in WaFd by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 21,388 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in WaFd by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

