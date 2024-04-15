Waldron Private Wealth LLC Buys 97 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AME. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $509,944,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in AMETEK by 643.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,558 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 39,681.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,827,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AMETEK by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,678,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,651 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,215,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,356,541,000 after purchasing an additional 658,629 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of AME stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $181.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,323. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $133.12 and a one year high of $186.32.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.75%.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $141,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,863,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $141,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,863,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 5,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total transaction of $1,008,839.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,178,650.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,881 shares of company stock worth $10,689,758. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.78.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

