Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $634,000 Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 65.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,427,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,384,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,102 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $498,336,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,229,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,586 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,737,000. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 263.7% during the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 921,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $235,098,000 after purchasing an additional 668,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Northcoast Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $346.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total value of $586,881.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,710.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,935,302.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total value of $586,881.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,710.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $10,340,237. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE SHW traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $319.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $221.76 and a twelve month high of $348.37.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.