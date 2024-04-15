Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,011 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.89.

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.25. 1,572,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,435,974. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.39 and its 200 day moving average is $70.55. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The company has a market capitalization of $89.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.83%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

