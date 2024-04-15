Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 88 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 55,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,176,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $2,710,000. Crown Oak Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $9,532,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $6,478,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Melius lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.28.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE DE traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $400.36. 170,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,169. The company’s 50-day moving average is $384.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $382.39. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $111.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.55 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

