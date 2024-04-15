Waldron Private Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in Caterpillar by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 133,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 169,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,070,000 after purchasing an additional 36,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $3,000,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at $20,197,792.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $3,000,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at $20,197,792.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,741,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,769 shares of company stock worth $14,509,306 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.94.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:CAT traded up $4.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $369.96. The company had a trading volume of 340,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,714. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.04 and a 1 year high of $382.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 25.82%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

