Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Stock Rating Lowered by Wedbush

Wedbush cut shares of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $95.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $130.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Walker & Dunlop’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Walker & Dunlop from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walker & Dunlop currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of WD opened at $90.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.53. Walker & Dunlop has a 52 week low of $61.06 and a 52 week high of $113.67.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $274.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walker & Dunlop Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walker & Dunlop

In other Walker & Dunlop news, Director Howard W. Smith III sold 20,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $1,886,730.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 191,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,917,488.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Walker & Dunlop news, Director Howard W. Smith III sold 20,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $1,886,730.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 191,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,917,488.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gregory Florkowski sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.45, for a total value of $385,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,978.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,074 shares of company stock worth $4,328,255 in the last quarter. 5.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walker & Dunlop

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,066,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,710,000 after purchasing an additional 115,934 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,761,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,845,000 after acquiring an additional 85,505 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,305,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,236,000 after acquiring an additional 37,921 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,293,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,542,000 after acquiring an additional 39,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 954,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,933,000 after acquiring an additional 206,042 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Walker & Dunlop

(Get Free Report)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.