Wanchain (WAN) Price Reaches $0.26 on Major Exchanges

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 15th. During the last week, Wanchain has traded down 33.1% against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000407 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a total market cap of $50.91 million and $1.81 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00055958 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00019594 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00008168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00012840 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00005722 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,872,752 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

