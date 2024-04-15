Warner Financial Inc. Acquires 2,932 Shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Warner Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 201.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1,351.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter.

QQQE traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,650. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.38. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 1 year low of $69.04 and a 1 year high of $89.86. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a $0.1907 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

