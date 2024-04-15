Warner Financial Inc. Buys New Position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Warner Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 854.3% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 2,344.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000.
Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA DFLV traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,841. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.66 and a 200 day moving average of $26.73. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $23.26 and a one year high of $30.04.
Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- The Charles Schwab Company Can Hit New Highs
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Costco vs. Walmart: Revenue Comparison of Two Retail Giants
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 3 Energy Plays for Cash Flow: Buy 1 or Buy Them All
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.