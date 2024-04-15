Warner Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Warner Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 103.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,655 shares during the quarter. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $627,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $908,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:IEI traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $113.60. 1,213,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,882,348. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.05. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.45 and a one year high of $119.57.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.3056 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.