Warner Financial Inc. Grows Stock Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Warner Financial Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the quarter. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 89.0% in the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,271,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,763,000 after purchasing an additional 164,926 shares during the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,781,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,582,000.

MOAT stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.54. 933,807 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.11 and its 200-day moving average is $82.12.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

